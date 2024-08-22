Infosys delays onboarding of 2000 graduates for over 2 years, complaint filed

IT employee union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) filed a formal complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment against Infosys. The IT company delayed onboarding process for around 2,000 fresh engineering graduates for over two years, NITES noted. These graduates were selected for roles such as system engineer and digital specialist engineer as early as April 2022. Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Infosys logo in this illustration.(Reuters)

Those selected received offer letters but the onboarding process has been repeatedly postponed. Affected graduates were required to participate in unpaid pre-training programs and undergo additional assessments as well which complicated the onboarding process more.

NITES claimed that despite fulfilling all the prerequisites set by Infosys, these graduates have been kept in limbo which is a serious breach of trust by Infosys.

Harpreet Singh Saluja, president of NITES, expressed deep concern over the situation, telling Economic Times, “We believe that this is not just a breach of trust by one of India’s largest IT companies, but also a significant issue that impacts the future of our country’s IT workforce and economy. We are calling on the government to take immediate and strict action against Infosys to ensure that such exploitative practices are halted and that the rights of these young professionals are protected."

The company has said earlier that it plans to hire between 15,000 and 20,000 graduates in FY25. Infosys announced plans to resume campus placements and off-campus fresher hiring in the current fiscal year. In FY25, the top four IT firms in India are expected to collectively add about 82,000 freshers.