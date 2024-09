Infosys issued over 1,000 offer letters from the 2022 campus hires after a delay of over 2.5 years, IT employee union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), said said. The roles offered by the company are for System Engineers with the date of joining being October 7, 2024. These software engineers were initially offered roles at Infosys in 2022.

Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Infosys logo in this illustration. Infosys issues over 1,000 offer letters to 2022 campus hires after a 2.5-year delay, with joining on October 7, 2024.(Reuters)