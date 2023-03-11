Infosys president Mohit Joshi resigns, joins rival Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra appointed former Infosys President Mohit Joshi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Saturday, the company informed in a regulatory filing. Joshi will take over for C P Gurnani, who is retiring on December 19.

"The Appointment of Mr. Mohit Joshi, as Managing Director (Designate) of the Company effective from his date of joining the Company up to 19 December, 2023," the company statement read.

"Mohit Joshi joins Tech Mahindra from Infosys, where he is currently the President. Mohit has over two decades of experience in the Enterprise technology software and consulting space and has worked with the largest corporations in the world in driving digital transformation and building thriving businesses," it added.

Who is Mohit Joshi? 5 points

1. Mohit Joshi looked after the Financial Services and Healthcare/Life Sciences businesses at Infosys, according to the company website.

2. Since joining Infosys in 2000, he has worked in different roles. He was also the chairman of Edgeverve Systems Ltd. and led the software business, which includes Finacle, Infosys' global banking platform.

3. Joshi pursued an MBA from Delhi University. He holds a bachelor's degree in history from St. Stephen's College in Delhi.

4. He has previously worked with ANZ Grindlays and ABN AMRO in their corporate and investment bank.

5. Mohit Joshi is the Vice Chair of the Economic Growth Board of Confederation of British Industry and is a member of the Young Presidents Organization.