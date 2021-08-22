Infy CEO told to explain I-T portal glitches

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asked Infosys chief executive officer and managing director Salil Parekh to appear before her on Monday and explain why glitches in the new income tax portal still persist months after its launch on June 7, according to a tweet by the ministry on Sunday.

Many taxpayers have said that the portal has had teething troubles right from the start, but in the last two days, it became totally inaccessible. This resulted in many users posting screenshots of the portal on microblogging platform Twitter and tagging the official handles of the finance minister and the ministry.

The Income Tax department on Sunday said in a tweet: “Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh,MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon’ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact, since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available.”

HT sent an email query on this matter to Infosys’ official spokespersons, including an external spokesperson, who referred to a tweet by the official handle of Infosys India Business Unit, @InfosysIndiaBiz. “The @IncomeTaxIndia portal continues to be under emergency maintenance. We will post an update once the portal is available again for taxpayers. We regret the inconvenience,” it said.