Ingram Micro appoints Sanjib Sahoo as President of Global Platform Group

Evolving into the industry’s leading business-to-business (B2B) platform company for the global technology ecosystem, Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE: INGM) announced the promotion of globally recognized business and digital leader Sanjib Sahoo to President of Ingram Micro’s Global Platform Group. As President of the Global Platform Group, Sanjib Sahoo leads all aspects of platform strategy across Ingram Micro.

Sahoo will continue to execute on the company’s vision to become the global technology ecosystem's business-to-business (B2B) platform. This includes leading the continued development and deployment of its digital twin, XvantageTM, a patent-pending B2B technology platform and operating model designed to make it easier for customers and vendors to work with Ingram Micro and create more value.

"Ingram Micro has built upon its decades of experience to become a disruptive leader and digital force in the global technology industry," says Paul Bay, CEO of Ingram Micro. “I’m pleased to announce the appointment of Sanjib as President of our Global Platform Group. A proven business strategist and digital innovator, Sanjib’s expanded leadership and dedicated team will better support and accelerate our vision of becoming a platform company that will reinvent the B2B customer experience through Xvantage.”

Hailing from Kolkata, Sahoo has successfully carved his niche in the avenues of Silicon Valley. An accomplished Indian-American visionary, he has a rich legacy of driving innovation and industry-wide transformation through groundbreaking digital transformation initiatives. Commanding the perfect blend of business acumen and technical expertise, he has contributed extensively toward shaping the digital future of the global technology distribution landscape.

Among the prominent alumni of Harvard Business School, Sahoo dons a highly decorated cap with accolades coming in from different nooks of the industry that speak volumes about his contribution to the world of technology and business. Some of the most prestigious ones are Trendsetter of the Industry at the India 2030 Leadership Conclave, Bharat Samman Award, ASIAOne Person of the Year, and the Global Icon for Technology by the Economic Times.

Previously, Sahoo served as the company’s executive vice president, global technology and chief digital officer. Hired in 2021, he set the vision and roadmap for Ingram Micro Xvantage, an AI-driven business platform for Ingram Micro’s team members, customers, and vendor partners that enables real-time interactions, data exchange, insights, and purchasing, significantly reducing the friction from typical B2B transactions. In 2022, Ingram Micro’s digital experience platform broke ground, starting a transformative journey for the industry-leading technology distributor.

With approximately 29 million lines of code, 20 intelligent engines, and 30 patents pending, Xvantage is uniquely and purposefully designed to change how the tech industry works. Now in use in 16 countries, Xvantage is moving the industry from transactions to more interactions by introducing actionable business intelligence for strategic growth and decision-making.

"Sanjib’s vision for Xvantage and our team’s ongoing commitment to excellence have changed how we create and deliver value for the global tech industry,” continues Bay. “Together, with our customers and vendors, we are delivering more value and realizing Ingram Micro’s strategic shift from 45-year-old technology distribution leader to ground-breaking, global B2B platform innovator.”

As President of the Global Platform Group, Sahoo leads all aspects of platform strategy across Ingram Micro. This includes platform development, the innovation flywheel, global growth, services and support, and the business expansion plans for Ingram Micro’s platform operating model. Sahoo also oversees the key leadership team within Ingram Micro’s Global Platform Group and will continue collaborating with Ingram Micro’s regional Presidents, Chief Country Executives, and other business leaders to transform the company’s operating metrics and drive more growth through Xvantage.

"I’m honored to lead our efforts to move towards a platform-first model and transform Ingram Micro from distributor to platform ecosystem company,” says Sahoo. “Xvantage is helping our customers and vendors to work faster, smarter, and with more intention. I’m excited to lead, collaborate, inspire, and take action to enhance and expand Ingram Micro’s growing impact on our customers, vendors, and the industry through our AI-driven digital experience platform Xvantage."

Elevating the Experience at Scale

Throughout 2024, Ingram Micro worked to improve the experience and business efficiency of its more than 161,000 customers and 1,500 vendors globally by using Xvantage to build greater customer advantage and help eliminate friction tied to the market’s most common and complex. B2B pain points. The innovation cycles and enhancements to Xvantage are continuous and include:

End-to-end automation of real-time cloud, hardware, and service transactions as singular quotes, ordering and invoicing, including custom configurations and industry-specific special pricing. Automated ordering and management of cloud subscriptions with hardware, services, and software on a single quote, making it easier for any channel partner to provide high-value solutions. Fully persona-based business insights, reporting, and solution recommendations using AI/ML models. A native Xvantage Mobile App allowing customers to work in real-time from anywhere. Collaboration with IT industry Hyperscalers, including AWS, improving the experience of IT channel partners worldwide with consolidated purchasing and billing to building, deploying, and managing custom solutions and services.

Xvantage Serves the Industry with Greater Success at Scale

Adding to the momentum around Ingram Micro and Xvantage is the continued and growing support of its customers and technology vendors.

"The introduction of Xvantage has changed how we work and how we think about the future of our company and the experience we want to create and innovate around for our team and our customers," says Bill Blum, President, Alpine Business Systems and U.S. Co-President of Trust X.

Alliance, an exclusive, global community of strategic Ingram Micro customers. "The combined leadership of Bay and Sahoo is inspiring and impactful. Congrats to Sanjib and Ingram Micro and the continued advancement and adoption of Xvantage."

At the 2024 Ingram Micro ONE Innovation Summit, HP’s VP Global Channel Partner Sales shared his experience with Sahoo on stage, stating Ingram Micro is "disrupting the distribution at its core" with Xvantage.

Ingram Micro was a pilot partner of the new Buy with AWS feature available through AWS Marketplace. This allows Ingram Micro to provide simplified software buying experiences for customers on its website, powered by AWS Marketplace. Additionally, Ingram Micro recently announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS, designed to drive more business to and through the global IT channel via Xvantage.

"With the combined power of our people and our Xvantage platform, we will distribute even greater success at scale for our growing ecosystem of customers, vendors, and alliances," concludes Bay.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM) is a leading technology company in the global information technology ecosystem. With the ability to reach nearly 90% of the global population, we play a vital role in the worldwide IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to a highly diversified base of business-to-business technology experts. Through Ingram Micro XvantageTM, our AI-powered digital platform, we offer what we believe to be the industry’s first comprehensive business-to-consumer-like experience, integrating hardware and cloud subscriptions, personalized recommendations, instant pricing, order tracking, and billing automation. We also provide a broad range of technology services, including financing, specialized marketing, and lifecycle management, as well as technical pre- and post-sales professional support.

Learn more at www.ingrammicro.com.