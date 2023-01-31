Internet hails woman who says she got job with 50% hike, days after being fired

While hundreds of thousands of people continue to be impacted by massive layoffs by tech giants amid an economic slowdown, the internet was left impressed with a woman who claimed to have received a new job offer with a 50 per cent hike just three days after she was fired.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The user - whose handle is @2020LawGrad - tweeted on January 25 that she was laid off after being informed that her personality was not a “fit” even though her work was “exceptional”. The woman, whose profile mentions that she is a defence attorney, added that her profession continues to “disappoint” her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On January 29, she tweeted that she has landed a work from home job with more paid time off and a salary hike of 50 per cent. “Life update: I was fired on Tuesday. On Friday I got a job offer that pays me 50% more, WFH option, and more PTO,” she wrote. She thanked users for their empathetic messages over the week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The lawyer also offered life advice to people questioning themselves after hearing the opinions of others. "This is a reminder to always back yourself. (I'm saying this after letting myself wallow in self-pity for several days)," she added.

Since being shared, her tweet has garnered over 7 million views and 1.6 lakh likes. When a user enquired whether she had applied to the job before being sacked, she replied that the resume was submitted on the day of termination, followed by three interview rounds in three days.

Many people extended congratulations with one user commenting, "Sometimes, good things fall apart so better things can come together". Another person compared it with his own life experiences and wrote, "I have always had the view that when one door closes another opens up and have always believed that and it's been true so far in my life. Believe in yourself definitely."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The past few months have been gloomy for the technology sector with several Big Tech firms - from Google to Meta - ‘culling’ their workforce as part of ‘restructuring’ exercises citing ‘macroeconomic situations’. In the latest round of layoffs, Dutch online marketplace OLX announced that it’s slashing 15% of its global workforce or around 1,500 employees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritu Maria Johny Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture....view detail