IPOs in August first week: From Exxaro Tiles to Windlas Biotech

Several companies will open their initial public offerings (IPOs) in August and at least four of them have released dates for the issues in the first week of this month. This comes after companies such as Zomato, Paytm, Glenmark Life Sciences, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited and Rolex Rings Limited issued their IPOs and some of them made a stellar debut on the bourses in July.

Here are the details of the upcoming IPOs:

Devyani International Limited IPO

Devyani International IPO will open for subscription on August 4 and end on August 6. The IPO size is around ₹1,838 crore and consists of a fresh issue worth ₹440 crore and an offer on sale (OFS) worth ₹1,389 crore with 155,333,330 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, will offload 6,53,33,330 shares and promoter RJ Corp will sell 9 crore shares under OFS. The offer also includes a reservation of up to 5.50 lakh equity shares for the employees of Devyani International.

Devyani International IPO has a price band of ₹86 to ₹90 per equity share. Reports say allotment, refunds and accreditation of shares may take place on August 11, 12 and 13 respectively. They also say that Devyani International IPO will most likely list on the markets on August 16. Devyani International is the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut, KFC and Costa Coffee in India.

Exxaro Tiles Limited IPO

Exxaro Tiles IPO worth ₹134.23 crore will open on August 4, and conclude on August 6, the Gujarat-based leading manufacturer of vitrified tiles announced in a press conference. Exxaro Tiles said it has fixed a price band of ₹118-120 a share for its initial share sale.

The Exxaro Tiles IPO of up to 1,342,4000 equity shares comprises a fresh issue of up to 1,11,86,000 equity shares and an offer-for-sale of up to 22,38,000 equity shares by Dixitkumar Patel. The IPO will fetch ₹161.08 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited IPO

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO will open on August 4 and close on August 6. It consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 94,16,377 shares by its existing shareholders. The price band of the issue is ₹933 to ₹954 per share, at a face value of ₹5 per equity share. Krsnaa Diagnostics wants to raise around ₹1,213.33 crore through its public issue.

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO has a lot size of 15 shares on the lower end with the application amount at ₹14,310 and there are 195 shares with ₹185,030 as the cut-off amount on the upper end.

Windlas Biotech Limited IPO

Windlas Biotech three-day IPO will open on August 4 and conclude on August 6 and the manufacturer of pharmaceutical formulations has fixed a price band of ₹448-460 a share for its initial share sale.

The Windlas Biotech IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹165 crore and an offer for sale of up to 5,142,067 equity shares. Vimla Windlass will offload 11.36 lakh equity shares and investor Tano India Private Equity Fund II will sell 40,06,067 equity shares as a part of the OFS. The initial share sale will fetch ₹401.53 crore at the upper end of the price band.

