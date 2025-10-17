IRCTC website goes down amid Diwali rush for train ticket booking

The IRCTC website is reportedly down for thousands of users who were trying to book train tickets for travel during the upcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays. Complaints of IRCTC outages have spiked in the couple of hours, according to Downdetector.

The rush for Tatkal train ticket bookings is seen as the reason for the IRCTC outage. (Shammi Mehra/AFP)