    IRCTC website goes down amid Diwali rush for train ticket booking

    Users are experiencing issues with train-ticket booking on the IRCTC website, which is reportedly down amid a Diwali and Chhath Puja rush.

    Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 11:48 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    The IRCTC website is reportedly down for thousands of users who were trying to book train tickets for travel during the upcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays. Complaints of IRCTC outages have spiked in the couple of hours, according to Downdetector.

    The rush for Tatkal train ticket bookings is seen as the reason for the IRCTC outage. (Shammi Mehra/AFP)
    IRCTC Outage: Why is the IRCTC website down?

    The server is temporarily unavailable due to service requests, reads a message on the IRCTC message. The rush for Tatkal ticket bookings, which opened on Friday morning, is seen as the reason for the outage.

    There was a spike in IRCTC outages reported in the last couple of hours after the tatkal window for train ticket bookings opened. (Downdetector)
    This is a developing story. More to come.

