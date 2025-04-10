Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Is Indian stock market open today on Mahavir Jayanti? List of BSE, NSE holidays in 2025

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2025 09:52 AM IST

Stock market holiday today: Mahavir Jayanti commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of the faith.

The Indian stock market will remain closed on Thursday, April 10, on the occasion of Shri Mahavir Jayanti 2025. As a result, no trading in the equity, equity derivatives, SLB, and currency derivatives will take place today.

Stock market holiday today: A man walks past the bull statue at BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)
Stock market holiday today: A man walks past the bull statue at BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important religious festivals for the Jain community since it commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of the faith.

Also Read: US stocks skyrocket, see record biggest one-day gains after Donald Trump's tariff pause

The holiday comes at a time when markets have seen high volatility due to global recession fears stoked by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Meanwhile, the commodity derivatives segment will also remain closed for the morning session, but will be open for the evening session. The morning session begins from 9 pm to 5 pm, while the evening session commences at 5:00 pm and concludes at 11:30 / 11:55 pm.

Also Read: Governor Malhotra says Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs on India ‘bigger worry than inflation’

List of stock market holidays for 2025

S.NoHolidaysDateDay
1MahashivratriFebruary 26,2025Wednesday
2HoliMarch 14, 2025Friday
3Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)March 31,2025Monday
4Shri Mahavir JayantiApril 10,2025Thursday
5Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar JayantiApril 14,2025Monday
6Good FridayApril 18,2025Friday
7Maharashtra DayMay 01,2025Thursday
8Independence DayAugust 15,2025Friday
9Ganesh ChaturthiAugust 27,2025Wednesday
10Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/DussehraOctober 02,2025Thursday
11Diwali * Laxmi PujanOctober 21,2025Tuesday
12Diwali BalipratipadaOctober 22,2025Wednesday
13Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak DevNovember 05,2025Wednesday
14ChristmasDecember 25,2025Thursday

Source: BSE website

The aforementioned list is the same for the NSE as well.

April 2025 specifically has three stock market holidays. These include Shri Mahavir Jayanti today, Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday, April 14, and Good Friday on Friday, April 18.

Also Read: ‘India-UK talks for mutually beneficial FTAs, investment pact continue at pace’

How did the stock market perform previously?

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 379.93 points in the red or 0.51 per cent down, reaching 73,847.15, while the broader NSE Nifty was down by 136.70 points or 0.61 per cent in the red, closing at 22,399.15.

The following Nifty sectoral indices fell the most on yesterday's close:

1) The Nifty PSU Bank Index fell by 2.52%, reaching 6,092.55.

1) The Nifty IT Index fell by 2.19%, reaching 32,517.35.

3) The Nifty Pharma Index fell by 1.97%, reaching 19,976.30.

Only three of the Nifty sectoral indices closed in the green. These were Nifty FMCG, which was up 1.78%, reaching 55,264.75, Nifty Consumer Durables, which was up by 0.23%, reaching 34,968.65, and Nifty Auto which was up 0.01%, reaching 20,140.40.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Is Indian stock market open today on Mahavir Jayanti? List of BSE, NSE holidays in 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On