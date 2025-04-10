Is Indian stock market open today on Mahavir Jayanti? List of BSE, NSE holidays in 2025

The Indian stock market will remain closed on Thursday, April 10, on the occasion of Shri Mahavir Jayanti 2025. As a result, no trading in the equity, equity derivatives, SLB, and currency derivatives will take place today. Stock market holiday today: A man walks past the bull statue at BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important religious festivals for the Jain community since it commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of the faith.

Also Read: US stocks skyrocket, see record biggest one-day gains after Donald Trump's tariff pause

The holiday comes at a time when markets have seen high volatility due to global recession fears stoked by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Meanwhile, the commodity derivatives segment will also remain closed for the morning session, but will be open for the evening session. The morning session begins from 9 pm to 5 pm, while the evening session commences at 5:00 pm and concludes at 11:30 / 11:55 pm.

Also Read: Governor Malhotra says Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs on India ‘bigger worry than inflation’

List of stock market holidays for 2025

S.No Holidays Date Day 1 Mahashivratri February 26,2025 Wednesday 2 Holi March 14, 2025 Friday 3 Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) March 31,2025 Monday 4 Shri Mahavir Jayanti April 10,2025 Thursday 5 Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14,2025 Monday 6 Good Friday April 18,2025 Friday 7 Maharashtra Day May 01,2025 Thursday 8 Independence Day August 15,2025 Friday 9 Ganesh Chaturthi August 27,2025 Wednesday 10 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra October 02,2025 Thursday 11 Diwali * Laxmi Pujan October 21,2025 Tuesday 12 Diwali Balipratipada October 22,2025 Wednesday 13 Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev November 05,2025 Wednesday 14 Christmas December 25,2025 Thursday View All Prev Next

Source: BSE website

The aforementioned list is the same for the NSE as well.

April 2025 specifically has three stock market holidays. These include Shri Mahavir Jayanti today, Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday, April 14, and Good Friday on Friday, April 18.

Also Read: ‘India-UK talks for mutually beneficial FTAs, investment pact continue at pace’

How did the stock market perform previously?

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 379.93 points in the red or 0.51 per cent down, reaching 73,847.15, while the broader NSE Nifty was down by 136.70 points or 0.61 per cent in the red, closing at 22,399.15.

The following Nifty sectoral indices fell the most on yesterday's close:

1) The Nifty PSU Bank Index fell by 2.52%, reaching 6,092.55.

1) The Nifty IT Index fell by 2.19%, reaching 32,517.35.

3) The Nifty Pharma Index fell by 1.97%, reaching 19,976.30.

Only three of the Nifty sectoral indices closed in the green. These were Nifty FMCG, which was up 1.78%, reaching 55,264.75, Nifty Consumer Durables, which was up by 0.23%, reaching 34,968.65, and Nifty Auto which was up 0.01%, reaching 20,140.40.