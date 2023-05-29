Is the new Rs. 75 coin meant for circulation? How to acquire it? Check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released Rs. 75 coin to commemorate the inauguration of ‘Naya Sansad Bhawan’ - the new Parliament building. The Department of Economic Affairs has said that the coin weighs about 34.65-35.35 grams.

The coin features the image of the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar at its center.

The coin features the image of the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar at its center, with the words ‘Bharat’ in Devanagari script and ‘INDIA’ in English on the left and right sides. Below the Lion Capital, the coin includes the rupee symbol ‘ ₹’ and the denomination value ‘75’ in international numerals. On the other side of the coin, the image of the Parliament Complex is depicted, accompanied by the year ‘2023’ in international numerals below the image.

Is this coin meant for circulation?

This Rs. 75 coin was released as part of the ‘commemorative coins’ category, which the government typically releases to pay homage to notable personalities, raise awareness about government schemes, or commemorate significant historical events. Therefore, it is not intended for circulation as regular denominations in the market. The Indian government has launched more than 150 such commemorative coins since 1964.

How to buy Rs. 75 coin?

Just visit the website www.indiagovtmint.in, where you can find detailed information about ‘commemorative coins’. You will also have the opportunity to browse and purchase these coins by adding them to your cart, similar to online shopping. The Rs. 75 coin can be bought from the same website. However, if you plan to purchase more than ten coins, you will be required to provide a PAN card.

What is the cost of this coin?

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the cost of the material alone for this coin is estimated to be a minimum of ₹1,300. However, to obtain the precise price at which one can purchase this coin, it is necessary to await further information from the government.

Some previous occasions when government released special coins

₹100 coin on Mann Ki Baat: Released to commemorate the 100th edition of PM Modi's monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on April 30 this year.

₹100 silver coin: Released on the same day as the new Parliament inauguration to mark the 100th birth anniversary of former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), this year.

₹175 coin: Minted to celebrate the 175 years since the foundation of IIT-Roorkee in July last year.

₹100 coin in honour of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Released in December 2018 to honour the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 94th birth anniversary.

