In new Parliament, PM Modi releases special stamp, 75 coin: Details here

BySreelakshmi B
May 28, 2023 02:13 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a commemorative postage stamp and a special 75 coin on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament on Sunday.

PM Modi releases <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75 coin in Parliament(ANI)
The gazette notification issued by the department of economic affairs mentions that the weight of the coin would be around 34.65-35.35 grams. It will bear the image of the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar in the centre, flanked by the word "Bharat" in Devanagari script and "INDIA" in English. It will also have the rupee symbol " " and denominational value "75" in international numerals inscribed below the Lion Capital.

The other side of the coin will also bear the image of the Parliament Complex and the year "2023" in international numerals.

Speaking about the inauguration of the Parliament, Modi tweeted, “When India moves forward, the world moves forward… This new building of the Parliament will call for the development of the world along with the development of India”.

He said further, “There was a need for new Parliament. We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That's why it was need of the hour that a new Parliament is made”.

On the occasion, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his belief that the structure will contribute to the establishment of political consensus.

