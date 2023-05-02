Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar to represent India at UK coronation

NEW DELHI: Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar will represent the Indian government at the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6. Tourists visit Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday. The coronation of King Charles III will takes place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. (AP)

Dhankhar, who will visit the United Kingdom during May 5-6, will join a gathering of about 2,000 dignitaries, including heads of state and government, at the coronation ceremony.

“India and UK have historic relationship and share values of democracy, rule of law and many complementarities and convergences,” the external affairs ministry said while announcing Dhankhar’s visit on Tuesday.

The bilateral relationship was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2021 with the adoption of Roadmap 2030 for guiding ties over the next decade.

In September 2022, President Droupadi Murmu visited the UK to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences.

The coronation of King Charles III will be the first since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned in June 1953.