Home / India News / Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar to represent India at UK coronation

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar to represent India at UK coronation

ByHT Correspondent
May 02, 2023 09:26 PM IST

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, who will visit the United Kingdom during May 5-6, will join a gathering of about 2,000 dignitaries

NEW DELHI: Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar will represent the Indian government at the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

Tourists visit Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday. The coronation of King Charles III will takes place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. (AP)
Tourists visit Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday. The coronation of King Charles III will takes place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. (AP)

Dhankhar, who will visit the United Kingdom during May 5-6, will join a gathering of about 2,000 dignitaries, including heads of state and government, at the coronation ceremony.

“India and UK have historic relationship and share values of democracy, rule of law and many complementarities and convergences,” the external affairs ministry said while announcing Dhankhar’s visit on Tuesday.

The bilateral relationship was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2021 with the adoption of Roadmap 2030 for guiding ties over the next decade.

In September 2022, President Droupadi Murmu visited the UK to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences.

The coronation of King Charles III will be the first since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned in June 1953.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
london
london
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out