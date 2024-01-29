Is Zerodha app still not working? What company said on the glitch
Zerodha app glitch: Zerodha attributed the outage to a connectivity problem.
Zerodha app faced a service disruption as users complained on social media that they were unable to access their account information including holdings and trades. Some users even reported issues in order placement and difficulty in closing positions.
What users said on social media about Zeodha app glitch?
One user said on X (formerly Twitter), “Zerodha glitches have now become new normal , company doesn’t bother to work on their infrastructure to fix this recurring issue. Retailers are losing money because of this broker glitch. Founders take out some time from your podcasts and focus on your core company.”
Another said, "Zerodha once again suffering from glitches, there’s no end to this! Can’t remember a week where all brokers functioned without any glitches. Horrible infrastructure."
DownDetector noted that problems with Zerodha's website, particularly in the mobile brokerage and trading services, were flagged at 9:00 am today.
What the company said on app glitch?
Zerodha attributed the outage to a connectivity problem saying, “Due to a connectivity issue, some of our users were intermittently facing issues with order placement on Kite. This issue is now resolved. We regret the inconvenience caused.”
