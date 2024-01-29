 Promoter family to increase stake in Zee to 26%, Subhash Chandra says - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Promoter family to increase stake in Zee to 26%, Subhash Chandra says: ‘Don’t want debt'

Promoter family to increase stake in Zee to 26%, Subhash Chandra says: ‘Don’t want debt'

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2024 10:30 AM IST

Subhas Chandra on Zee-Sony deal: Subhas Chandra said, “I have advised my immediate and extended family to increase their shareholding in Zee."

Zee Entertainment founder Subhash Chandra's family will lift their stake in the media house to 26% from 4% currently, it was reported days after a merger of the company with Sony's India unit collapsed. Japan's Sony terminated a $10 billion merger deal with Zee last week after two years of negotiations. Sony sought $90 million in termination fees from Zee for alleged breaches of the terms of the agreement. Zee has denied the same.

Zee Entertainment chairman Subhash Chandra.
Zee Entertainment chairman Subhash Chandra.

Subhas Chandra told Mint, “I have advised my immediate and extended family to increase their shareholding in Zee... We eventually want to go back to 26%, but it will take time.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Read more: Baweja Studios IPO: Price band of biggest public issue this week at 170-180

Subhash Chandra set up Zee in 1992 and is now chairman emeritus at Zee.

"Yes, we will need a lot of money. But we are clear that we are not going to raise funds from the outside. We don't want debt," he said.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Sony Group for calling off the merger filing a petition against Sony for terminating the deal. Zee asserted that Sony Group firm Culver Max and BEPL (Bangla Entertainment Pvt Ltd) “are in default of their obligations” by backing out of the merger.

Both companies have not detailed on the merger conditions that were unfulfilled but have been at odds over Zee's proposal for its CEO Punit Goenka to lead the combined company. Subhash Chandra said, "Punit is the right person to run the company and there is no problem with Zee."

"I've also approached my younger son, Amit Goenka, a successful NRI and he has agreed to invest in Zee instead of other companies," he said, adding that as a promoter he was "seriously considering" filing a criminal case against Sony.

"If I were the CEO of the company, I would have sued them already," he said against the Japanese company's "criminal design" to start the merger process and then withdraw.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business NewsBudget 2024 Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On