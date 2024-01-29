Baweja Studios IPO: Price band of biggest public issue this week at 170-180

The Baweja Studios Limited IPO will open for subscription today and will close on February 1. The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹170 to ₹180 per equity share of a face value of ₹10. The floor price is 17 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 18 times the face value of the equity shares while the price-to-earnings ratio based on diluted EPS for 2023 at the floor price is 21.71 times and at the cap price is 22.99 times. Baweja Studios IPO: The Baweja Studios IPO will open for subscription on January 29.

What is the issue lot size of the IPO?

The issue lot size is 800 equity shares and in multiples of 800 equity shares thereafter. The IPO reserved not more than 50 per cent of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII) and not less than 35 per cent of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

When will the allotment of Baweja Studio IPO be finalised?

Baweja Studio IPO basis of allotment of shares will be tentatively finalised on February 2 . The stock is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on February 6.

Who are the promoters of Baweja Studio?

The promoters of the company are Harjaspal Singh Baweja, Paramjit Harjaspal Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Rowena Baweja.

What you need to know about Baweja Studio?

The company was incorporated in 2001 and has produced Hindi and Punjabi films such as Chaar Sahibzaade, Love Story 2050, Qayamat, and Bhaukaal. The company also trades movie right. The company has completed 22 projects, with 6 films in production and 7 in pre-production. Its revenue increased by 86.2 per cent and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 188.8 per cent between the financial year ending with March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

Who is the book running lead manager and registrar of Baweja Studio IPO?

Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Baweja Studios IPO. Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.