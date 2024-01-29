 Mayank Cattle Food IPO: Price band, allotment date and more - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Mayank Cattle Food IPO: Price band, allotment date and more

Mayank Cattle Food IPO: Price band, allotment date and more

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2024 09:51 AM IST

Mayank Cattle Food IPO: The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares while minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹129,600.

Mayank Cattle Food IPO opens for subscription today and closed on January 31. The cattle food manufacture's IPO is a fixed price issue of 19.44 crores with fresh issue of 18 lakh shares. The small and medium enterprises (SME) IPO has the price band of 108 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares while minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 129,600. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (2,400 shares) amounting to 259,200 and not more than 50 percent of the issue is reserved for retail investors. The rest of the issue is reserved for other investors.

Mayank Cattle Food IPO: The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares.
Mayank Cattle Food IPO: The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares.

When will the allotment of Mayank Cattle Food IPO be finalised?

The allotment for the Mayank Cattle Food IPO is expected to be finalized on February 1.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Read more: Harshdeep Hortico IPO: All you need to know as subscription opens today

When will the IPO be listed?

The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as February 5.

Who is the book running lead manager of the IPO?

Finshore Management Services Limited is the book running lead manager of the Mayank Cattle Food IPO. Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue and the market maker for Mayank Cattle Food IPO is Rikhav Securities.

What you need to know about Mayank Cattle Food?

Mayank Cattle Food Limited is an oil company which manufactures Cattle Food, Animal Food, Cattle Food Cake and Edible Oil and operates a manufacturing facility in Rajkot, Gujarat. The facility covers an area of approximately 87,133 sq. ft and the company currently has a production capacity of 22,896 MT per annum for Maize Oil and 45,792 MT per annum for Maize Cake.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business NewsBudget 2024 Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On