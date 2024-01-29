Mayank Cattle Food IPO: Price band, allotment date and more

Mayank Cattle Food IPO opens for subscription today and closed on January 31. The cattle food manufacture's IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹19.44 crores with fresh issue of 18 lakh shares. The small and medium enterprises (SME) IPO has the price band of ₹108 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares while minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹129,600. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (2,400 shares) amounting to ₹259,200 and not more than 50 percent of the issue is reserved for retail investors. The rest of the issue is reserved for other investors. Mayank Cattle Food IPO: The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares.

When will the allotment of Mayank Cattle Food IPO be finalised?

The allotment for the Mayank Cattle Food IPO is expected to be finalized on February 1.

When will the IPO be listed?

The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as February 5.

Who is the book running lead manager of the IPO?

Finshore Management Services Limited is the book running lead manager of the Mayank Cattle Food IPO. Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue and the market maker for Mayank Cattle Food IPO is Rikhav Securities.

What you need to know about Mayank Cattle Food?

Mayank Cattle Food Limited is an oil company which manufactures Cattle Food, Animal Food, Cattle Food Cake and Edible Oil and operates a manufacturing facility in Rajkot, Gujarat. The facility covers an area of approximately 87,133 sq. ft and the company currently has a production capacity of 22,896 MT per annum for Maize Oil and 45,792 MT per annum for Maize Cake.