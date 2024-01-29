 Harshdeep Hortico IPO: All you need to know as subscription opens today - Hindustan Times
Harshdeep Hortico IPO: All you need to know as subscription opens today

Harshdeep Hortico IPO: All you need to know as subscription opens today

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2024 09:41 AM IST

Harshdeep Hortico IPO: The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 42.42 lakh shares and investors can bid for minimum lot size of 3000 shares.

Harshdeep Hortico initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription today and will close on January 31. The price band for the upcoming IPO is set at 42 to 45 per share and the book built issue is of 19.09 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 42.42 lakh shares and investors can bid for minimum lot size of 3000 shares while the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is 135,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (6,000 shares) which amounts to 270,000.

Harshdeep Hortico IPO: The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (6,000 shares) which amounts to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>270,000.
Harshdeep Hortico IPO: The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (6,000 shares) which amounts to 270,000.

What else do we know about Harshdeep Hortico IPO?

Around 50% of the net offer is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) and not less than 35% is reserved for retail investors.

Who is the book running lead manager?

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Harshdeep Hortico IPO.

Who is the registrar of the IPO?

Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue while the market maker for Harshdeep Hortico IPO is Hem Finlease.

When will the allotment of Harshdeep Hortico IPO be finalised?

The allotment for the Harshdeep Hortico IPO is expected to be finalized on February 1.

When will the Harshdeep Hortico IPO be listed?

The IPO will list on BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as February 5.

What do you need to know about Harshdeep Hortico?

Harshdeep Hortico designs, manufactures and supplies pots and planters for indoor and outdoor use. Its product portfolio includes: indoor plastic planters, outdoor planters, illuminated planters, decorative planters, roto-moulded planters, fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) planters, eco-series planters, etc.

