Megatherm Induction IPO opens today: See price band and other details

Megatherm Induction IPO: Here's everything you need to know about Megatherm Induction IPO
Megatherm Induction initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription today- January 29- and will close on January 31. The small and medium enterprises (SME) IPO by the induction heating equipment maker is a book built issue of ₹53.91 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 49.92 lakh shares. Here's everything you need to know about Megatherm Induction IPO:
- What is the price band and minimum lot size?
The price band is set at ₹100 to ₹108 per share while the minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹129,600 and the minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (2,400 shares) amounting to ₹259,200.
2. Who are the promoters of the company?
Shesadri Bhusan Chanda, Satadri Chanda and Megatherm Electronics Private Limited are the promoters of the company.
3. Who is the book running lead manager of the Megatherm Induction IPO?
Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Megatherm Induction IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.
4. When will the allotment be finalised?
The allotment for the Megatherm Induction IPO is expected to be finalized on Thursday, February 1 and the IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as February 5.
5. What you need to know about the company?
The company raised ₹15.36 crore from anchor investors on January 25. Megatherm Induction Limited manufactures induction heating and melting products using electrical induction. These include induction melting furnaces and induction heating equipment. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is a subsidiary of Megatherm Electronics Private Limited.
