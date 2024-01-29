 Six IPOs are scheduled to open for subscription this week: All you need to know - Hindustan Times
Six IPOs are scheduled to open for subscription this week: All you need to know

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2024 08:56 AM IST

Six IPOs will hit the Dalal Street this week as the companies aim to raise more than 500 crore through initial public offerings. The new IPOs come as Fonebox Retail, DelaPlex, and Docmode Health Technologies will close on January 30. All were opened on January 25. Here's a look at six IPOs that will open this week:

IPO News: Six companies will be raising little more than 500 crore through initial public offerings.

BLS E-Services IPO

Technology-enabled digital service provider BLS E-Services will open its maiden public issue on January 30. The price band is at 129-135 per share as the company aims to raise 310.9 crore through the offer which consists of only a fresh issue of 2,30,30,000 equity shares. The IPO issue will close on February 1.

Megatherm Induction IPO

Megatherm Induction- induction heating and melting products manufacturer- will float its will float its public issue on January 29 at a price band of 100-108 per share to raise 53.91 crore. The IPO will close on January 31 and comprises only a fresh issue of 49.92 lakh equity shares.

Harshdeep Hortico IPO

Harshdeep Hortico- manufacturer and supplier of pots and planters- is set to open its IPO for subscription from January 29 to raise 19.09 crore through the issue of 42.42 lakh equity shares. The price band for the issue has been fixed at 42-45 per share.

Mayank Cattle Food IPO

Mayank Cattle Food will open its IPO on January 29. The Gujarat-based oil company will attempt to raise 19.44 crore through the fixed price issue of 108 per share.

Baweja Studios IPO

Baweja Studios IPO will start on January 29- the biggest in size amongst the public issues opening this week. The commercial films production company is planning to raise 97.2 crore and the price band for the issue has been fixed at 170-180 per share.

Gabriel Pet Straps IPO

Gabriel Pet Straps will be opening its fixed price issue for subscription on January 31 through which it intends to garner 8.06 crore for 101 per share.

