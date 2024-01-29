Six IPOs are scheduled to open for subscription this week: All you need to know
Six IPOs will hit the Dalal Street this week as the companies aim to raise more than ₹500 crore through initial public offerings. The new IPOs come as Fonebox Retail, DelaPlex, and Docmode Health Technologies will close on January 30. All were opened on January 25. Here's a look at six IPOs that will open this week:
BLS E-Services IPO
Technology-enabled digital service provider BLS E-Services will open its maiden public issue on January 30. The price band is at ₹129-135 per share as the company aims to raise ₹310.9 crore through the offer which consists of only a fresh issue of 2,30,30,000 equity shares. The IPO issue will close on February 1.
Megatherm Induction IPO
Megatherm Induction- induction heating and melting products manufacturer- will float its will float its public issue on January 29 at a price band of ₹100-108 per share to raise ₹53.91 crore. The IPO will close on January 31 and comprises only a fresh issue of 49.92 lakh equity shares.
Harshdeep Hortico IPO
Harshdeep Hortico- manufacturer and supplier of pots and planters- is set to open its IPO for subscription from January 29 to raise ₹19.09 crore through the issue of 42.42 lakh equity shares. The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹42-45 per share.
Mayank Cattle Food IPO
Mayank Cattle Food will open its IPO on January 29. The Gujarat-based oil company will attempt to raise ₹19.44 crore through the fixed price issue of ₹108 per share.
Baweja Studios IPO
Baweja Studios IPO will start on January 29- the biggest in size amongst the public issues opening this week. The commercial films production company is planning to raise ₹97.2 crore and the price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹170-180 per share.
Gabriel Pet Straps IPO
Gabriel Pet Straps will be opening its fixed price issue for subscription on January 31 through which it intends to garner ₹8.06 crore for ₹101 per share.
