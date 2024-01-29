What changed in global markets while you were sleeping: Top 10 updates

The dollar started the week on a steady note as US economic data bolstered investor confidence ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting. Although, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East kept risk sentiment in check but the dollar index inched 0.01% higher to 103.55. Here's a look at where global markets stand today and what can you expect:

Global Markets update: Stock market information on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US.(Bloomberg)