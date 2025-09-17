I-T Dept conducts survey operations against Marico Group on alleged tax evasion

India's Income Tax Department has conducted survey operations at several business premises of Marico Group on charges of tax evasion, PTI reported on Wednesday citing official sources. Marico CEO Saugata Gupta. (Mint)

The Mumbai team of the Income Tax Department is conducting the survey, the officials said. They are scrutinising financial documents and transactions of the company as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion.

The company was found unavailable for a comment on the matter.

Marico Ltd. is one of India's leading consumer goods companies operating in the beauty and wellness categories. The company clocked a turnover of $1.3 billion in 2024-25 from its operations in India, Asia and Africa.