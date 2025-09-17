Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    I-T Dept conducts survey operations against Marico Group on alleged tax evasion

    The Income Tax Department is scrutinising financial documents and transactions of the company as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion.

    Updated on: Sep 17, 2025 2:14 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    India's Income Tax Department has conducted survey operations at several business premises of Marico Group on charges of tax evasion, PTI reported on Wednesday citing official sources.

    Marico CEO Saugata Gupta. (Mint)
    Marico CEO Saugata Gupta. (Mint)

    The Mumbai team of the Income Tax Department is conducting the survey, the officials said. They are scrutinising financial documents and transactions of the company as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion.

    The company was found unavailable for a comment on the matter.

    Marico Ltd. is one of India's leading consumer goods companies operating in the beauty and wellness categories. The company clocked a turnover of $1.3 billion in 2024-25 from its operations in India, Asia and Africa.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/ I-T Dept Conducts Survey Operations Against Marico Group On Alleged Tax Evasion
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes