For taxpayers, the new e-Pay Tax service allows e-Filing site to facilitate direct tax payment-related actions. These include- challan (CRN) production, payment and payment history tracking. There are several modes for payment available for taxpayers. These are Net Banking, Debit card and Pay at Bank Counter.

As per the income tax department's website, these are the banks for tax payments available at e-pay tax service:

1. Axis Bank

2. Bandhan Bank

3. Bank of Baroda

4. Bank of India

5. Bank of Maharashtra

6. Canara Bank

7. Central Bank of India

8. City Union Bank

9. DCB Bank

10. Federal Bank

11. HDFC Bank

12. ICICI Bank

13. IDBI Bank

14. Indian Bank

15. Indian Overseas Bank

16. IndusInd Bank

17. Jammu & Kashmir Bank

18. Karur Vysya Bank

19. Kotak Mahindra Bank

20. Karnataka Bank

21. Punjab & Sind Bank

22. Punjab National Bank

23. RBL Bank

24. South Indian Bank

25. State Bank of India

26. UCO Bank

27. Union Bank of India

28. Dhanalakshmi Bank