ITR filing: No extension given by Centre, nearly 68 lakh returns submitted on last day

There was no extension to the due date to submit income tax returns as nearly 68 lakh returns were filed on July 31, the last date to make tax payments for the financial year 2021-22 and assessment year 2022-23.

“Statistics of Income Tax Returns filed today. 67,97,067 #ITRs have been filed upto 2300 hours today & 4,50,013 #ITRs filed in the last 1hr. For any assistance, pl connect on orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in or on our help desk nos 1800 103 0025 & 1800 419 0025. We will be glad to assist,” the IT department said in a tweet late last night.

Till July 30, the tax body received a total of more than 5.10 crore returns. Also, with the deadline falling on a Sunday – which meant that banks stayed closed – the IT department directed Aaykar Seva Kendras (ASKs) or Income Tax help centres to remain open on the day.

The department also said all its helpline numbers would be operational throughout the day.

With the due date over, a taxpayer will have to pay late fees-cum-fine while submitting returns; the deadline to close ITRs with late fees is December 31.

During the previous fiscal (2021-22), about 5.89 crore ITRs were filed by the extended due date of December 31, 2021.

