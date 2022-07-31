Home / Business / ITR filing last day: Helplines will be operational ‘24/7 today’, says tax dept

ITR filing last day: Helplines will be operational ‘24/7 today’, says tax dept

business
Published on Jul 31, 2022 03:01 PM IST
Citizens who need assistance can call on any of the following helpline numbers: 1800 103 0025, 1800 419 0025, +91-80-4612 2000, and + 91-80-6146 4700.
The IT dept is doing all it can to assist those who are yet to file their returns. (Representative Image)
The IT dept is doing all it can to assist those who are yet to file their returns. (Representative Image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Income Tax department said on Sunday – the last day for filing income tax returns (ITRs) – that its customer helpline numbers will be operational 'throughout the day'.

Also Read: ITR filing deadline today, over 5 crore tax returns received till now

“Dear taxpayers/stakeholders, Our helplines are operational 24/7 today. Please contact us at the numbers below, if you need any assistance in e-filing of the ITRs,” the tax authority said in a tweet.

Citizens who need assistance can call on any of the following helpline numbers: 1800 103 0025, 1800 419 0025, +91-80-4612 2000, and + 91-80-6146 4700.

As the deadline day falls on a Sunday – which means that banks are closed – the Aaykar Seva Kendras or Income Tax help centres are open today, as announced by the IT department.

Also Read: Aaykar Seva Kendras to remain open today to facilitate tax payment

Meanwhile, the tax body said that ITRs filed for July 31, till 1pm, stood at 19,53,581 – including 4,67,902 in the preceding 60 minutes.

On July 30, over 57.51 lakh people submitted their returns, with the total figure rising to more than 5.10 crore.

This year, the Union government is unlikely to extend the deadline beyond the current due date. Hashtags such as ‘Extend Due Date Immediately’ have been trending on Twitter over the last few days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
income tax return
income tax return
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out