ITR filing last day: Helplines will be operational ‘24/7 today’, says tax dept

The Income Tax department said on Sunday – the last day for filing income tax returns (ITRs) – that its customer helpline numbers will be operational 'throughout the day'.

“Dear taxpayers/stakeholders, Our helplines are operational 24/7 today. Please contact us at the numbers below, if you need any assistance in e-filing of the ITRs,” the tax authority said in a tweet.

Citizens who need assistance can call on any of the following helpline numbers: 1800 103 0025, 1800 419 0025, +91-80-4612 2000, and + 91-80-6146 4700.

As the deadline day falls on a Sunday – which means that banks are closed – the Aaykar Seva Kendras or Income Tax help centres are open today, as announced by the IT department.

Meanwhile, the tax body said that ITRs filed for July 31, till 1pm, stood at 19,53,581 – including 4,67,902 in the preceding 60 minutes.

On July 30, over 57.51 lakh people submitted their returns, with the total figure rising to more than 5.10 crore.

This year, the Union government is unlikely to extend the deadline beyond the current due date. Hashtags such as ‘Extend Due Date Immediately’ have been trending on Twitter over the last few days.

