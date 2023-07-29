ITR filing: You must e-verify your returns after filing

The Income Tax Department on Saturday asked all taxpayers to file their income tax returns (ITR) before July 31. With the Centre making it clear that it is not contemplating extending the deadline further.“Avoid last day rush. 3 days left to file your #ITR The due date to file your ITR for AY 2023-24 is 31st July, 2023. Remember to e-verify after filing”, the Income Tax department tweeted. Filing an income tax return is just half the work done. You must e-verify your ITR within 30 days of filing to complete the process. The verification of ITR can be done through following methods:1. OTP on mobile number registered with Aadhaar, or

2. EVC generated through your pre-validated bank account, or

3. EVC generated through your pre-validated demat account, or

4. EVC through ATM (offline method), or

5. Net Banking

6. Digital Signature Certificate (DSC).Once the e-verification is complete, you will get a success message with a transaction ID. You will also get an email on your registered address confirming the same.

Over 5 crore ITRs filed till July 27

The Income Tax Department on Friday tweeted that over five crore income tax returns had been filed till July 27 this year. “Out of the 5.03 crore ITRs filed till 27th July, 2023, about 4.46 crore ITRs have been e-verified i.e. more than 88% ITRs filed have been e-verified! Out of the e-verified ITRs, more than 2.69 crore ITRs have already been processed!”, the I-T department had tweeted on Friday.ALSO READ: Income Tax Day: Step-by-step guide on using AIS app before ITR filing

I-T dept helpline for taxpayers

The Income Tax department has also set up a 24x7 helpline for the taxpayers who can get support through calls, live chats, Webex and social media. The support will be available till July 31 including Saturday and Sunday.

