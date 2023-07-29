Home / Business / ITR filing: Income Tax dept says over five crore ITRs filed till July 27

ITR filing: Income Tax dept says over five crore ITRs filed till July 27

ByHT News Desk
Jul 29, 2023 11:28 AM IST

ITR filing: The last date to file income tax return is July 31, 2023.

If you have not filed your income tax return (ITR) till now, do it before Monday, i.e July 31. Those missing the deadline will face strict penalty. The Income Tax Department has said that over five crore ITRs have been filed till July 27 this year.

“Out of the 5.03 crore ITRs filed till 27th July, 2023, about 4.46 crore ITRs have been e-verified i.e. more than 88% ITRs filed have been e-verified! Out of the e-verified ITRs, more than 2.69 crore ITRs have already been processed!” the Income Tax Department tweeted on Friday.

The I-T department also said it has set up a 24x7 helpdesk to provide support to the taxpayers via calls, live chats, Webex sessions and social media. The support will be provided till July 31, including the weekends.

On Saturday, the I-T department tweeted a reminder to the taxpayers to file their returns before the deadline. “Avoid last day rush. 3 days left to file your #ITR The due date to file your ITR for AY 2023-24 is 31st July, 2023. Remember to e-verify after filing”, the tweet read.

Out of the e-verified ITRs, more than 2.69 crore returns have already been processed, the income tax department said.

Will govt extend deadline?

Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra on July 16 had asked all taxpayers to file their returns before July 31 as the Centre is not contemplating the extension of the deadline.

"We would like to thank income tax return filers as ITR filing has been at a much faster pace than last year and we would advise them not to wait to the last moment and also not to hope for any extensions. So, I would advise them to file their tax return at the earliest because the deadline of July 31 is approaching fast," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

