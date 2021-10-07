Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / It’s a legislative function, says Supreme Court on plea for guidelines on bad loans
business

It’s a legislative function, says Supreme Court on plea for guidelines on bad loans

The petition asked the Supreme Court to frame guidelines on grant of loans against shares and an effective and transparent mechanism to control the menace of ever-rising non-performing assets (NPA).
The Supreme court told the BJP MP to approach the RBI with the material he had gathered as the reliefs sought were clearly in the realm of policy domain which the RBI is well equipped to handle. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 11:42 PM IST
By Abraham Thomas

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Bharatiya Janata Party member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy to approach the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with his suggestions on curbing the “menace of ever-increasing” bad loans in public sector banks, noting that the court cannot issue guidelines on these policy matters.

The BJP leader filed the petition to highlight the ills in the lending mechanism of banks, which he said, could turn into a national security disaster if the current trend continues. The petition asked the court to frame guidelines on grant of loans against shares and an effective and transparent mechanism to control the menace of ever-rising non-performing assets (NPA).

The bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and BV Nagarathna said, “How do we frame guidelines? This is basically a legislative function. Both the Reserve Bank of India and the ministry of finance have been framing guidelines for banks and financial institutions from time to time to deal with the situation.”

The court told the MP to approach the RBI with the material he had gathered as the reliefs sought were clearly in the realm of policy domain which the RBI is well equipped to handle. Swamy told the court, “Extraordinary secrecy prevails in RBI over such matters. The ministry of finance and RBI have been issuing orders but that will not bar courts from entertaining such petitions. When a bank closes down, people don’t get their hard-earned savings. They have no representation when such decisions are taken.”

RELATED STORIES

His petition further stated, “The malaise is such that the same might lead to a complete malfunction of the economy and a collapse of the financial system causing chaos, widespread unemployment and loss of personal savings of the people. This state of affairs now has morphed the earlier trends into a national security disaster.”

The bench said: “These matters cannot be decided by judicially manageable standards. In a matter of this nature where the relief sought is to constitute an expert committee, the core issue is of policy, which pertains to the realm of the legislature.”

The court allowed Swamy to submit a representation to RBI or even forward his petition to enable the RBI to take a considered view on the concerns raised in the petition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Adobe Premiere Pro finally adds Auto Tone for video edits, but in beta just yet

Spend without worry this festive season by managing your finances

Sensex closes 488 pts higher at 59,677 points; Nifty ends session at 17,790 pts

What to do if your data is breached?
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP