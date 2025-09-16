Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Jindal Saw, Maharashtra Seamless face CCI raids in alleged case of bid rigging

    The case was triggered by an ONGC complaint in 2023, related to bidding of certain tenders by steel pipe makers Jindal Saw and Maharashtra Seamless.

    Updated on: Sep 16, 2025 12:24 PM IST
    Reuters
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Competition Commission of India has conducted surprise raids at steel pipe makers Jindal Saw Ltd. and Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. in an alleged case of bid rigging, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

    A signage for Competition Commission of India. (Reuters)
    A signage for Competition Commission of India. (Reuters)

    The raids were conducted at the offices of the two companies in and around New Delhi on Monday. The search operation has now concluded. Details are confidential in line with CCI rules.

    The Competition Commission of India, Jindal Saw and Maharashtra Seamless didn't respond immediately to Reuters' request for comment.

    Jindal Saw is part of OP Jindal Group, which has many businesses in the steel and power sectors. The case was triggered by a complaint from state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. in 2023, related to bidding of certain tenders by the steel pipe companies, the people cited earlier said.

    ONGC did not respond to a request for comment.

    In such surprise raids, CCI inspectors typically collect documents and question officials present, and the case can go on for several months.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/ Jindal Saw, Maharashtra Seamless Face CCI Raids In Alleged Case Of Bid Rigging
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes