Jindal Saw, Maharashtra Seamless face CCI raids in alleged case of bid rigging

The Competition Commission of India has conducted surprise raids at steel pipe makers Jindal Saw Ltd. and Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. in an alleged case of bid rigging, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter. A signage for Competition Commission of India. (Reuters)

The raids were conducted at the offices of the two companies in and around New Delhi on Monday. The search operation has now concluded. Details are confidential in line with CCI rules.

The Competition Commission of India, Jindal Saw and Maharashtra Seamless didn't respond immediately to Reuters' request for comment.

Jindal Saw is part of OP Jindal Group, which has many businesses in the steel and power sectors. The case was triggered by a complaint from state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. in 2023, related to bidding of certain tenders by the steel pipe companies, the people cited earlier said.

ONGC did not respond to a request for comment.

In such surprise raids, CCI inspectors typically collect documents and question officials present, and the case can go on for several months.