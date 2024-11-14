Menu Explore
Jio introduces new 11 data pack with 4G: See plan details, validity

ByHT News Desk
Nov 14, 2024 03:56 PM IST

Reliance Jio introduced a new data voucher with a price of just ₹11, giving 10GB of 4G data for users who exhausted their daily data limit or need extra data

Reliance Jio has introduced a new data voucher with a price of just 11, giving 10 GB of 4G data for users who exhausted their daily data limit or for those who require extra data for a brief period.

Mobile sim card packets for Jio Platforms Ltd., a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd., in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, April 20, 2024.(Bloomberg)
Mobile sim card packets for Jio Platforms Ltd., a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd., in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, April 20, 2024.(Bloomberg)

Also Read: Apple vs Samsung: See which smartphones Indians are buying

Details of the 11 Jio data voucher

Jio's new 11 data voucher provides 10 GB of 4G data which is valid for only one hour from the recharge, after which, there is unlimited data, but at highly reduced speeds.

However, this also does not include voice calls or SMS, but only internet services, making it possible to be offered at such a cheap rate for users who just require quick internet access.

It is available for both prepaid and postpaid users and like all other data plans, can be purchased using the MyJio app or website.

The plan also interestingly works if the user doesn't have a base plan, though calls and SMS will not work as it is not offered.

Also Read: 'To create 15,000 jobs': Gautam Adani to invest $10 billion into US energy and infra, congratulates Donald Trump

Currently, this new 11 pack is one of the most affordable data packs in India, matched only by Airtel's offering, which also gives the same 10 GB of 4G data for one hour at the same price. The cheapest plan of Vodafone-Idea in comparison, costs 23, and gives users 1GB of data with a validity of one day.

What are the other Jio data vouchers?

49: Gives unlimited 4G data, but valid for only one day

175: Gives 10GB of data with 10 OTT apps, and is valid for 28 days

219: Gives 30GB of data, valid for 30 days

359: Gives 50GB of data, valid for 30 days

Jio also provides booster packs which start from 19 for 1GB and goes up to to 139 for 12GB, with each being valid as long as the base plan is.

Also Read: Europe’s richest man sues Elon Musk’s X over not paying for using his newspapers' content: Report

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
