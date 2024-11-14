Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'To create 15,000 jobs': Gautam Adani to invest $10 billion into US energy and infra, congratulates Donald Trump

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Nov 14, 2024 09:17 AM IST

The Adani Group plans to invest $10 billion into energy and infrastructure projects in the US creating 15,000 jobs, Chairman Gautam Adani announced

The Adani Group plans to invest $10 billion into energy and infrastructure projects in the US, chairman Gautam Adani announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) He also congratulated the newly elected US President Donald Trump.

Gautam Adani speaks during an interview in Ahmedabad.(Reuters)
Gautam Adani speaks during an interview in Ahmedabad.(Reuters)

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump,” he wrote. “As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs.”

Also Read: Europe’s richest man sues Elon Musk’s X over not paying for using his newspapers' content: Report

However, Gautam Adani did not give any further details, such as the time or scale of the projects, apart from their value.

The announcement comes at a time when the US oil and gas industry group, the American Petroleum Institute (API), has asked Donald Trump to end several of President Joe Biden's policies, which they claim have threatened jobs and energy security, according to a Money Control report.

Also Read: How a 21-year-old made $3.1 million this year from a side hustle she started in her garage at 16

Trump, meanwhile, used the slogan “Drill, baby, drill” in his victory speech to showcase his stance on the oil sector, promising to increase its production even further.

This also comes amid the Adani Group's plans to set up 10 GW of overseas hydroelectric projects over the next few years, according to a Reuters report. The report added that the group is looking to build such projects in Nepal, Bhutan, Kenya, Tanzania, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Gautam Adani had also hosted four visiting ambassadors from the European Union, Germany, Denmark and Belgium. He gave them an in-depth tour of the group's renewable energy operations in Gujarat.

Adani Enterprises also has a tie-up with US-based EdgeConneX, a global data center operator, to build hyperscale data centers in India.

Also Read: Nestle, PepsiCo sell substandard products in low-income countries like India, claims report

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //