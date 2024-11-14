'To create 15,000 jobs': Gautam Adani to invest $10 billion into US energy and infra, congratulates Donald Trump

The Adani Group plans to invest $10 billion into energy and infrastructure projects in the US, chairman Gautam Adani announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) He also congratulated the newly elected US President Donald Trump. Gautam Adani speaks during an interview in Ahmedabad.(Reuters)

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump,” he wrote. “As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs.”

Also Read: Europe’s richest man sues Elon Musk’s X over not paying for using his newspapers' content: Report

However, Gautam Adani did not give any further details, such as the time or scale of the projects, apart from their value.

The announcement comes at a time when the US oil and gas industry group, the American Petroleum Institute (API), has asked Donald Trump to end several of President Joe Biden's policies, which they claim have threatened jobs and energy security, according to a Money Control report.

Also Read: How a 21-year-old made $3.1 million this year from a side hustle she started in her garage at 16

Trump, meanwhile, used the slogan “Drill, baby, drill” in his victory speech to showcase his stance on the oil sector, promising to increase its production even further.

This also comes amid the Adani Group's plans to set up 10 GW of overseas hydroelectric projects over the next few years, according to a Reuters report. The report added that the group is looking to build such projects in Nepal, Bhutan, Kenya, Tanzania, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Gautam Adani had also hosted four visiting ambassadors from the European Union, Germany, Denmark and Belgium. He gave them an in-depth tour of the group's renewable energy operations in Gujarat.

Adani Enterprises also has a tie-up with US-based EdgeConneX, a global data center operator, to build hyperscale data centers in India.

Also Read: Nestle, PepsiCo sell substandard products in low-income countries like India, claims report