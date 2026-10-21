Jio Platforms IPO opens for bidding; a look at India’s five biggest public listings

Jio Platforms, the digital arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries , opened public bidding on Wednesday for its $3.2 billion IPO, India’s biggest and the first from the conglomerate in two decades.

The National Stock Exchange shares listed on the BSE at ₹1,800 on September 24, a 0.84% premium over the issue price of ₹1,785. (REUTERS/File)

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The company, whose businesses span telecoms, cloud computing, entertainment and AI services, is seeking a valuation of as much as $108.3 billion, with shares priced at 1,065 to 1,119 rupees each.

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Also read: ₹30,213-crore IPO issue">Jio Platforms shares command 22.16% grey market premium ahead of ₹30,213-crore IPO issue

Here are the five largest Indian IPOs to date:

Hyundai motor India

Hyundai, the world's third-largest automaker and India's fourth-largest passenger vehicle maker, raised 278.7 billion rupees ($2.94 billion) in October 2024 in what is currently India's biggest-ever IPO.

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{{^usCountry}} The manufacturer's South Korean parent sold a 17.5% stake in a pure offer-for-sale, where existing shareholders sell shares and no new capital is raised. Jio Platforms is expected to use a similar approach, with the company's major investors set to dilute their stakes. National Stock Exchange {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The manufacturer's South Korean parent sold a 17.5% stake in a pure offer-for-sale, where existing shareholders sell shares and no new capital is raised. Jio Platforms is expected to use a similar approach, with the company's major investors set to dilute their stakes. National Stock Exchange {{/usCountry}}

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National Stock Exchange became one of the world's 10 most valuable publicly traded bourses last month, with a market capitalisation of about $48 billion, after a $2.3 billion market debut. The stock listed at 1,800 rupees on the BSE on September 24, up 0.84% from its issue price of 1,785 rupees.

Also read: ₹30,000 crore IPO explained: Why it matters and what investors should know">NSE's ₹30,000 crore IPO explained: Why it matters and what investors should know

Life insurance corporation of India

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The government pocketed roughly 205 billion rupees ($2.16 billion) from selling a 3.5% stake in India's largest insurer and biggest domestic financial investor, a far cry from its initial target of up to $12 billion.

The shares slid nearly 8% on their debut in May 2022.

Paytm

Paytm, an Indian fintech firm, raised 183 billion rupees ($1.92 billion) in November 2021 in a mix of a fresh share issue and an offer for sale. Ant Group reduced its stake to 23% from 28% and SoftBank's Vision Fund cut its holding to 16%.

Paytm lost more than 27% on its debut, the biggest listing-day drop in Indian IPO history at the time.

Also read: ₹11 lakh crore IPO: Mukesh Ambani's telecom giant set to make stock market history">Jio's ₹11 lakh crore IPO: Mukesh Ambani's telecom giant set to make stock market history

Tata capital

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The Tata Group's financial services arm raised 155 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) in October 2025, with Tata Sons and IFC among those selling in the offer-for-sale component alongside a fresh issue. The IPO was the largest ever by a non-banking financial company in India. The shares listed at a slight premium of 1.23%.