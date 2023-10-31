Jio World Plaza: From Balenciaga, Gucci stores to lotus design; 5 things you need to know about Reliance's luxury mall

Reliance Industries Limited's luxury mall- Jio World Plaza (JWP) opens its doors to the public on November 1, in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) at the heart of Mumbai.

Jio World Plaza | Five things you should know

Jio World Plaza pictures.(X/@RIL_Updates)

1. The Jio World Plaza location at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) gets a boost from the nearby Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre, and the Jio World Garden, forming a comprehensive destination.

2. Visionary Approach: Isha M Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, envisions Jio World Plaza as a platform to bring global and Indian brands together, fostering a unique retail experience.

3. JWP spans four levels and an expansive 7,50,000 square feet area. Its structure is inspired by the lotus flower and other elements of nature, through a collaboration between TVS, a US-based international architecture and design firm, and the Reliance team. The plaza has sculptural columns, marble-clad floors, soaring vaulted ceilings, and artful lighting.

4. The plaza features 66 luxury brands, with international newcomers like Balenciaga, the Giorgio Armani Cafe, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL&N Cafe, and Rimowa. Mumbai welcomes its first stores of Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Laduree, and Pottery Barn, while key flagships include other iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Bally, Giorgio Armani, Dior, YSL, and Bulgari.

JWP will also feature renowned designers like Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Rahul Mishra, Falguni and Shane Peacock, and Ri By Ritu Kumar, among others

5. The Plaza offers services like personal shopping assistance, VIP concierge, multiplex theatre, gourmet food emporium, aiming to give an unparalleled luxury shopping experience in Mumbai.

Isha Ambani, executive director of Reliance Retail Venture Limited, said: “Our envisioning of the Jio World Plaza is aimed at bringing the best global brands to India as well as highlighting the prowess and craftsmanship of top Indian brands, and hence create a very unique retail experience.”

