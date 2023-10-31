'Proud' Mukesh Ambani lauds Isha Ambani, says 'special evening as parent’

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday praised daughter Isha Ambani at the launch of Jio World Plaza, a luxury mall located in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex, saying what the Reliance Retail under her leadership has achieved makes him "very proud". Asia's richest person, Ambani, called the launch event "a very special evening" for him and his wife Nita Ambani. Mukesh Ambani with Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani. (File photo)

"This is a very special evening for both Nita and me as parents. It is our time today to applaud the work that Isha has done as a leader in Reliance Retail. I think she and her luxury retail team have redefined what luxury means in the city of Mumbai. We are very proud that with Jio World Plaza, what the Reliance Retail team under the leadership of Isha has done makes me very proud. I am sure it will make citizens of Mumbai and Indians very proud," he said.

Isha Ambani, who spearheads the highly profitable retail business of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, said she is very excited to open the mall.

"I am very excited to open the next step of our Jio World Centre - a vision that my mother set out for bringing the best in the world to India and taking the best in India to the world," she added.

Her mother, Nita Ambani, said Jio World Plaza would become the best mall in the world.

Isha Ambani's brother Akash Ambani looks after Reliance Jio, whereas Anant Ambani oversees the new energy business.

Jio World Plaza is located at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. It will be opened to the public on November 1.

It has four floors. The area of the mall is 7,50,000 square feet. It is designed as an exclusive hub for retail, leisure and dining.

It will have 66 luxury brands including Balenciaga, the Giorgio Armani Cafe, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL&N Cafe, and Rimowa

It will also have Mumbai's first stores of Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Laduree and Pottery Barn.

Brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Bally, Giorgio Armani, Dior, YSL, and Bulgari will also feature in the mall.

