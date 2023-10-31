News / Business / 'Proud' Mukesh Ambani lauds Isha Ambani, says 'special evening as parent’

'Proud' Mukesh Ambani lauds Isha Ambani, says 'special evening as parent’

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Oct 31, 2023 09:57 PM IST

Isha Ambani, who spearheads the highly profitable retail business of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, said she is very excited to open the mall.

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday praised daughter Isha Ambani at the launch of Jio World Plaza, a luxury mall located in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex, saying what the Reliance Retail under her leadership has achieved makes him "very proud". Asia's richest person, Ambani, called the launch event "a very special evening" for him and his wife Nita Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani with Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani. (File photo)
Mukesh Ambani with Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani. (File photo)

"This is a very special evening for both Nita and me as parents. It is our time today to applaud the work that Isha has done as a leader in Reliance Retail. I think she and her luxury retail team have redefined what luxury means in the city of Mumbai. We are very proud that with Jio World Plaza, what the Reliance Retail team under the leadership of Isha has done makes me very proud. I am sure it will make citizens of Mumbai and Indians very proud," he said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Isha Ambani, who spearheads the highly profitable retail business of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, said she is very excited to open the mall.

"I am very excited to open the next step of our Jio World Centre - a vision that my mother set out for bringing the best in the world to India and taking the best in India to the world," she added.

Her mother, Nita Ambani, said Jio World Plaza would become the best mall in the world.

Isha Ambani's brother Akash Ambani looks after Reliance Jio, whereas Anant Ambani oversees the new energy business.

Jio World Plaza is located at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. It will be opened to the public on November 1.

It has four floors. The area of the mall is 7,50,000 square feet. It is designed as an exclusive hub for retail, leisure and dining.

It will have 66 luxury brands including Balenciaga, the Giorgio Armani Cafe, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL&N Cafe, and Rimowa

It will also have Mumbai's first stores of Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Laduree and Pottery Barn.

Brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Bally, Giorgio Armani, Dior, YSL, and Bulgari will also feature in the mall.

With inputs from ANI

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vaibhav Tiwari

    Multimedia journalist with over 12 years of experience. Loves news, lives for motorcycles, music and movies!

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out