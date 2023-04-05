Johnson & Johnson proposes $8.9 bn settlement on talcum powder cancer case

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday proposed an $8.9 billion settlement to resolve years-long lawsuits claiming that its talcum powder products caused cancer.

Bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder line a drugstore shelf in New York.(REUTERS)

The New Jersey-based company said the proposed settlement, which still needs court approval, “will equitably and efficiently resolve all claims arising from cosmetic talc litigation.”