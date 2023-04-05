Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Johnson & Johnson proposes $8.9 bn settlement on talcum powder cancer case

Johnson & Johnson proposes $8.9 bn settlement on talcum powder cancer case

AFP |
Apr 05, 2023 05:24 AM IST

The New Jersey-based company said the proposed settlement, which still needs court approval

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday proposed an $8.9 billion settlement to resolve years-long lawsuits claiming that its talcum powder products caused cancer.

Bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder line a drugstore shelf in New York.(REUTERS)

The New Jersey-based company said the proposed settlement, which still needs court approval, “will equitably and efficiently resolve all claims arising from cosmetic talc litigation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cancer talcum powder
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP