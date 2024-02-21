Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO to be finalised: Steps to check allotment status

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO allotment status: Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO share allotment will be finalised today (February 21). You can check the Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO allotment status on the Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO registrar portal- Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO allotment status: How to check allotment status, details below.

The IPO's price band was set at ₹45 apiece and it opened for subscription on February 15 and closed on February 20. The lot size consisted of 3,000 shares and investors could bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares and in multiples thereof in the IPO. The IPO is worth ₹22.49 crore and consisted of a fresh issue of 4,998,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10.

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: When will refunds be initiated?

The company will initiate refunds on February 22.

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: How to check allotment status?

If you have applied for the Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO, you can check the allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. You can find out the status of your application for the Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO at: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html