 Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO to be finalised: Steps to check allotment status - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO to be finalised: Steps to check allotment status

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO to be finalised: Steps to check allotment status

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2024 11:25 AM IST

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO allotment status: The company will initiate refunds on February 22.

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO allotment status: Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO share allotment will be finalised today (February 21). You can check the Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO allotment status on the Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO registrar portal- Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO allotment status: How to check allotment status, details below.
Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO allotment status: How to check allotment status, details below.

The IPO's price band was set at 45 apiece and it opened for subscription on February 15 and closed on February 20. The lot size consisted of 3,000 shares and investors could bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares and in multiples thereof in the IPO. The IPO is worth 22.49 crore and consisted of a fresh issue of 4,998,000 equity shares with a face value of 10.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Read more: Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO closes on Feb 20: Price, issue size and details to know

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: When will refunds be initiated?

The company will initiate refunds on February 22.

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO: How to check allotment status?

If you have applied for the Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO, you can check the allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. You can find out the status of your application for the Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO at: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

  1. Login at Bigshare link: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html.
  2. Select "Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO" in company name section.
  3. After this, select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.
  4. Click on ‘Search’
  5. You will then be able to see the allotment status.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On