Kareena Kapoor forms JV with Sugar Cosmetics' owner to sell Korean products

Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of the beauty brand Sugar Cosmetics, has partnered with Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan to elevate its skincare brand, Quench Botanics. Kapoor Khan has become a strategic investor and co-owner of Quench Botanics, Live Mint reported. Kareena Kapoor Khan with Sugar Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh(X/Vineeta Singh)

Quench Botanics, introduced by Vellvette Lifestyle last year, was designed to introduce Indian consumers to Korean beauty products and regimens. The brand offers a range of skincare products made in Korea, which are currently available in over 1,000 offline stores.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's association with the brand is expected to capitalise on her significant social media presence and passion for the beauty category. Vineeta Singh, co-founder & chief executive of Sugar Cosmetics, said that the partnership leverages the strengths of both parties – Vellvette Lifestyle's knowledge and distribution capabilities in the beauty industry and Kareena Kapoor Khan's dedication to the category.

“India is the only market in the world where the beauty and personal care market is set to grow in double-digits over the next decade. Celebrities see that there will be large brands that didn’t exist five years ago. I feel they’ve realized that partnering with companies, which will create the brands of the future, will help them have a long-term impact, as opposed to say annual endorsement opportunities which are really linked to a celebrity’s career in that given year," Singh said, Mint reported.

Skincare products could potentially contribute to approximately 15% of the company's revenue within the next two to three years. This growth aligns with the company's plans for a future listing on the public market. Sugar Cosmetics is known for its coloured cosmetics, including lipsticks, eye shadow sticks, and cream concealers. In contrast, Quench Botanics offers a range of creams, skin patches, serums, and other skincare products.

