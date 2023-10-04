KKR expands operations in India with new Gurugram office, to hire 150 employees

KKR, the global investment firm is expanding its operations in India by inaugurating a new office in Gurugram on Wednesday.

KKR's offices span 24 cities across four continent.(KKR)

In a statement released on Wednesday, the alternative asset manager revealed plans to onboard 150 employees for the Gurugram office by early next year. This new venture, located just south of New Delhi, aims to recruit professionals in the fields of finance, operations, human capital, and technology, as outlined in the statement.

KKR has appointed Nisha Awasthi, who brings nearly two decades of experience from BlackRock Inc., to lead the office. Awasthi, who most recently served as the head of financial markets advisory at BlackRock India, will oversee operations in Gurugram.

Ryan Stork, the Chief Operating Officer of KKR, commented, "Establishing a team in Gurugram will enhance our global operational framework by expanding our reach and tapping into an exceptional talent pool."

The Gurugram-based team's primary objective is to bolster KKR's growth and optimize the firm's business operations, thereby facilitating a global operating model focused on providing consistent service and coverage to both internal and external clients worldwide.

KKR's existing office is situated in Gurugram's recently developed DLF Downtown neighbourhood.

Gaurav Trehan, KKR's Head of Asia Pacific Private Equity and Head of India said, “We are also pleased to welcome Nisha to the team. She brings to KKR her extensive experience building and managing teams in Gurugram, and her perspectives and leadership will be invaluable as we look to deliver on our strategic priorities and develop talent through our new office."

KKR has maintained a presence in India since 2009 when it opened its first office in Mumbai.

With this latest addition, KKR's offices span 24 cities across four continents, including nine in the Asia Pacific region: Beijing, Gurugram, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

