Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Kotak Mahindra Bank withdraws Tanmay Bhat advt after decade-old tweets stir row

Kotak Mahindra Bank withdraws Tanmay Bhat advt after decade-old tweets stir row

business
Published on Feb 13, 2023 10:33 PM IST

The three-ad campaign on Kotak's digital bank with the tagline #SamayKoSahiKaamPeLagao featured content creators Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina.

Tanmay Bhat. (File)
ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Days after launching a new ad campaign featuring comedian Tanmay Bhat, Kotak Mahindra Bank on Sunday withdrew its 811 campaign after his decade-old tweets on Ganesha were dug up by netizens.

Many Twitter users posted screenshots of Bhat’s old tweets. “Hi @KotakBankLtd @udaykotak. I am a customer of your bank but the fact that you have hired a hinduphobic, woman, and child abuser Tanmay Bhat for a campaign is making me consider closing my account. Discontinue the association with him and apologise?” a user wrote.

Flagging Bhat’s tweets, another user wrote, “@udaykotak Sir @KotakBankLtd seriously, you couldn't find anyone else for your brand endorsement except him?? Are we to understand that he reflects your brand values? He's been accused of sexual harassment by so many women. Definitely expected better from you.”

Independent writer Shefali Vaidya, recently took screenshots of Bhat's tweet and asked Uday Kotak if they endorse Tanmay's views.

"Dear @udaykotak do you agree with Hindu hater Tanmay Bhatt’s description of Shri Ganesh Murti? Do your customers agree? @KotakBankLtd" she wrote.

Taking cognizance of the criticism the bank faced, Kotak811 in a tweet informed that the campaign has been withdrawn. “We, at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. do not support or endorse the views of actors made in their personal capacity that harm or offend any individual or group. We have withdrawn the campaign,” read the tweet.

The three-ad campaign on Kotak's digital bank with the tagline #SamayKoSahiKaamPeLagao featured content creators Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tanmay bhat uday kotak kotak mahindra bank
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP