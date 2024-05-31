 Kotak's advice to stock market investors ahead of poll results: Diversify portfolio as market may fall over 20% - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kotak's advice to stock market investors ahead of poll results: Diversify portfolio as market may fall over 20%

ByMallika Soni
May 31, 2024 08:15 AM IST

Jitendra Gohil said investors should diversify portfolio to reduce risks ahead of the election results on June 4.

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers' chief investment strategist Jitendra Gohil warned that the stock market may fall over 20 per cent and will take time to fully recover if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fails to form the next government. Although the probability of this outcome is less, Jitendra Gohil said investors should diversify portfolio to reduce risks ahead of the election results on June 4.

Stock market after Lok Sabha elections: A child holds a placard depicting PM Modi and BJP election symbol during a public meeting addressed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi.(PTI)
Stock market after Lok Sabha elections: A child holds a placard depicting PM Modi and BJP election symbol during a public meeting addressed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi.(PTI)

Read more: TIME's 'World's Most Influential Companies' list includes Reliance and Tata

"In our view, there is a high probability that the NDA will form the government with the BJP getting the full majority. Elections will be over on 1st June and the market will react to exit polls on 3rd June (Monday). We note that in the past two elections, the BJP got significantly higher seats compared to poll predictions," he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Elon Musk ‘secretly acquired’ Twitter stock before buying company, Morgan Stanley covered up: Report

He added that anti-incumbency, formal job creation and allegations of misusing government agencies like ED and CBI may negatively play for the BJP “however, more support from the women's voter base, excellent handling of the economy in difficult times with good control over inflation and rupee, assertive foreign policies and above all weakened opposition should outweigh the reduction in vote share, in our view.”

Read more: Meet the men behind Agnikul Cosmos: IIT Madras professor, ex-Wall St. trader and ops expert

Reflecting on different scenarios, he said, “What if the BJP gets less than the full majority mark and forms a coalition government with NDA partners? In this scenario the market may correct 5-10 per cent in our view. However, in the medium term it won't make much of a difference and the market may recover. However, in case NDA fails to form the government - probability is thin though- the market may fall 20 per cent-plus and will take time to fully recover.”

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

News / Business / Kotak's advice to stock market investors ahead of poll results: Diversify portfolio as market may fall over 20%
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On