Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / KPMG says Indian IPOs will raise $10bn in next six months
business

KPMG says Indian IPOs will raise $10bn in next six months

Indian companies have raised $10.8 billion from first-time share sales this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
India to raise about $10 billion through initial public offerings in the next six months(HT Archive)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Bloomberg |

KPMG expects digital companies in India to raise about $10 billion through initial public offerings in the next six months, as investors continue to pump money into the country’s technology sector.

“India is unveiling an absolutely new area of growth with these digital companies for hungry global asset managers,” Srinivas Balasubramanian, senior partner and head of corporate finance at KPMG India, told Bloomberg Television’s Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin in an interview. “A lot of money printed during the Donald Trump administration is invariably finding its way to the stock markets globally and India is one of the beneficiaries.”

After nearly two years of enduring the coronavirus pandemic, a robust return to life aided by a mass vaccination drive, an accommodative central bank policy and expected economic growth of 9.5% this year are also fueling India’s stock market rally.

Indian companies have raised $10.8 billion from first-time share sales this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At this pace, 2021 could well surpass the record $11.8 billion mopped up in 2017.

RELATED STORIES

Balasubramanian said the market’s sentiment has been accentuated by the Chinese government’s regulatory crackdown on its technology companies. In the past when asset managers had money to invest, “90% of that went to China due to their growth and consumption story, but now 80% is coming to India,” he said.

The KPMG senior partner sees old-economy companies partly driving mergers and acquisitions as they sell assets to pare debt, as well as digital and financial-services firms that seek to consolidate by using stock as currency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kpmg initial public offering
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sterling and Wilson Solar shares zoom 17% over Reliance deal

Nifty, Sensex hit record high, auto stocks drive rally

72 IPOs launched in India this year so far, 35 more on the way

Premium phones, more sellers and spike in online spending in smaller towns
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP