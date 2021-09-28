K’taka CM, Ajit Pawar set to lead GST ministerial panels

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will lead a panel of state ministers to make recommendations to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on further rationalization of tax rates, while Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will lead a ministerial panel on GST system reforms, two official orders showed.

Bommai’s panel will suggest ways of rationalizing tax rates and correcting tax anomalies to simplify the tax structure, reduce disputes relating to the classification of goods and services and boost revenue of central and state governments.

The Bommai panel will suggest changes that may be rolled out immediately. The group has two months to submit its report, according to one of the orders.

This panel includes Bihar deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad, Kerala finance minister K.N. Balagopal, West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra, Goa’s transport, Panchayat Raj and housing minister Mauvin Godinho, Rajasthan’s urban development and housing minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal and Uttar Pradesh’s finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, one of the orders issued by the finance ministry showed.

This panel will “review the supply of goods and services exempt under GST” to expand the tax base and eliminate breaking the input tax credit chain, the order showed. Tax exemptions distort the value-added tax system but have been adopted to give relief to people.

The second panel on GST system reforms led by Ajit Pawar has seven other members. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, Andhra Pradesh finance and planning minister Buggana Rajendranath, Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog, Chhattisgarh commercial taxes minister T.S. Singh Deo, Odisha finance and excise minister Niranjan Puri and Tamil Nadu finance and human resources management minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, showed the second order.