Lado Lakshmi Yojana: All about the Haryana scheme promising 2,100 monthly aid to women

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Mar 18, 2025 01:16 PM IST

The Haryana state budget has allocated ₹5,000 crore for the Lado Lakshmi Yojana.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday, earmarked 5,000 crore for the 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana' in the state's 2.05 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2025-26.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini speaks in the state assembly. (@cmohry/X)
The Lado Lakshmi Yojana proposes a 2,100 monthly assistance for women. The BJP had promised ahead of the October 2024 assembly polls, to provide this amount to women in the state each month if the party returned to power.

Saini had also said that the eligibility framework for the scheme would be finalised and presented before the Cabinet for approval.

Though the details are yet to be fully announced, it is a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme for women over the age of 18.

Apart from this, Saini also proposed that women farmers engaged in dairy farming, horticulture, animal husbandry and fisheries will be given an interest-free loan of 1 lakh, according to a report by news agency PTI.

When Saini announced that a budgetary provision has been made for the scheme which is being finalized, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda stood up and said, "I am asking what is the criteria of this scheme. Will all women get it, government should tell."

In response, Saini said that they “have made a provision in the budget and there is no dearth of funds in fulfilling this promise. We are preparing the criteria.”

The budget's focus included sectors like agriculture, education, health, women empowerment and infrastructure. It envisages an outlay of 2,05,017.29 crore for 2025-26, which is up by 13.70 per cent from revised estimates of 2024-25, according to the report.

The state's GDP grew at an average annual rate of 10.8 per cent and the per capita income grew at 9.1 per cent, according to the report.

