Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BYD unveils super-fast EV battery system with 400 km range in just 5-min charge, outpacing Tesla

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2025 08:33 AM IST

BYD's new batteries allow for a range of around 400 kilometers with just five minutes of charging.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD claims its new battery and charging system can charge almost as fast as it takes a regular car to refuel.

BYD's large cylindrical cell batteries are pictured at Smart Energy Week showcasing technologies and information in the energy industry, in Tokyo, Japan February 19, 2025.(Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)
BYD's large cylindrical cell batteries are pictured at Smart Energy Week showcasing technologies and information in the energy industry, in Tokyo, Japan February 19, 2025.(Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)

This also comes with a range of around 400 kilometers with just five minutes of charging, according to a Bloomberg report. The company will debut the platform on the models Han L and the Tang L from next month onwards, starting from 270,000 yuan ($37,338) and 280,000 yuan, respectively.

Also Read: Govt may privatise 11 airports by the end of 2025-26: Report

This may also be a much more convincing sell since long wait times for charging are barriers of inconvenience for people, leading them not to choose an EV.

This new platform will also be another huge boost for BYD which had already overtaken Tesla as the world's top EV seller. The BYD chargers can comfortably surpass Tesla’s Superchargers, which can add up to 275 kilometers of range in 15 minutes.

Mercedes-Benz had also unveiled a new entry-level CLA electric sedan last week which can add 325 kilometers in 10 minutes of charging.

Also Read: Mumbai woman loses 20.25 cr: How to protect yourself from digital arrest scams

On top of this, there are performance gains with BYD's new EV platform too. The report quoted Chairman and founder Wang Chuanfu as saying that it will allow cars to reach a speed of 100 kilometers per hour in just 2 seconds.

When it comes to competitor Tesla, its China sales plunged 49% in February from a year earlier to just 30,688 vehicles. This is the lowest monthly figure since in July 2022.

BYD however, sold over 318,000 passenger vehicles last month, which is up 161% from a year earlier.

Though BYD has also committed to build more charging stations across China, Tesla has a larger network of more than 65,000 Superchargers worldwide.

Also Read: 'Wolf of Wall Street' Jordan Belfort has an interesting take on Donald Trump's tariffs

BYD's new battery system is also a threat to Amperex Technology Co. Ltd, which is currently the world’s largest manufacturer of EV batteries.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On