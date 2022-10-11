Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel prices unchanged. Check rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged in several states on Tuesday. According to the fuel prices released by oil companies, Rajasthan's Sriganganagar witnessed the highest fuel prices while petrol and diesel was the cheapest in Port Blair, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.



In Srigangangar, petrol was priced at ₹113.49 per litre while the price of diesel stood at ₹98.24 per litre. On the other hand, petrol and diesel were being sold in Port Blair at ₹84.1 per litre and ₹79.74 per litre respectively.



In the national capital, the price of petrol stood at ₹96.72 per litre while the diesel price was at ₹89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol was at ₹106.31 per litre while diesel was sold at ₹94.27 per litre.



On Tuesday, the Brent crude price reached at $96.42 per barrel while $91.23 per barrel. Here are the petrol and diesel prices for prominent Indian cities on October 11. 2022.

CITY PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DELHI 96.72 89.62 MUMBAI 106.31 94.27 CHENNAI 102.63 94.24 KOLKATA 106.03 92.76 BENGALURU 101.94 87.89 AHMEDABAD 96.42 92.17 JAIPUR 108.48 93.72 PATNA 107.24 94.04

You can check petrol and diesel prices in your city through SMS. If you are an Indian Oil customer, you need to type RSP and send it to 9224992249. The HPCL consumers need to type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. On the other hand, BPCL consumers should send RSP to 9223112222.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON