Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel prices unchanged. Check rates in your city

Published on Oct 11, 2022 11:00 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices today, October 11, 2022: According to the fuel prices released by oil companies, Rajasthan's Sriganganagar witnessed the highest fuel prices while petrol and diesel was the cheapest in Port Blair.

In the national capital, the price of petrol stood at ₹96.72 per litre while the diesel price was at ₹89.62 per litre
In the national capital, the price of petrol stood at 96.72 per litre while the diesel price was at 89.62 per litre(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged in several states on Tuesday. According to the fuel prices released by oil companies, Rajasthan's Sriganganagar witnessed the highest fuel prices while petrol and diesel was the cheapest in Port Blair, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.

In Srigangangar, petrol was priced at 113.49 per litre while the price of diesel stood at 98.24 per litre. On the other hand, petrol and diesel were being sold in Port Blair at 84.1 per litre and 79.74 per litre respectively.

In the national capital, the price of petrol stood at 96.72 per litre while the diesel price was at 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol was at 106.31 per litre while diesel was sold at 94.27 per litre.

On Tuesday, the Brent crude price reached at $96.42 per barrel while $91.23 per barrel. Here are the petrol and diesel prices for prominent Indian cities on October 11. 2022.

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
DELHI96.72 89.62
MUMBAI106.31 94.27
CHENNAI102.63 94.24
KOLKATA106.03 92.76
BENGALURU101.94 87.89
AHMEDABAD96.4292.17
JAIPUR108.4893.72
PATNA 107.24 94.04

You can check petrol and diesel prices in your city through SMS. If you are an Indian Oil customer, you need to type RSP and send it to 9224992249. The HPCL consumers need to type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. On the other hand, BPCL consumers should send RSP to 9223112222.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

