Home / Business / Layoff watch: PepsiCo planning to dismiss hundreds of employees, says report

Layoff watch: PepsiCo planning to dismiss hundreds of employees, says report

business
Published on Dec 06, 2022 06:12 AM IST

The Purchase, New York-based company will dismiss hundreds of employees, the Journal reported Monday, citing an internal memo. PepsiCo described the layoffs as intended to “simplify” the organization, the Journal said.

A row of 2 liter Pepsi Cola line a shelf, Monday.(AP file)
A row of 2 liter Pepsi Cola line a shelf, Monday.(AP file)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Nisha Anand

PepsiCo Inc. is laying off headquarters workers from its North American snack and beverage units, according to the Wall Street Journal, in a sign that corporate reductions are beginning to extend beyond technology and media companies.

The Purchase, New York-based company will dismiss hundreds of employees, the Journal reported Monday, citing an internal memo. PepsiCo described the layoffs as intended to “simplify” the organization, the Journal said.

Also Read | World could face recession next year: World Bank report

PepsiCo spokespeople didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The company’s shares edged up 0.1% in after-hours trading.

Even though it’s paying more for commodities such as sugar, corn and potatoes and passing those higher prices on to consumers, the maker of Frito-Lay chips, Mountain Dew soft drinks and Quaker Oats cereals has said that demand for its products remains strong.

Also Read | Gold smuggling seems to have its own cycle, says Sitharaman

Nevertheless, the uncertain economic environment and persistence of inflation has rattled companies in a variety of industries and led them to retrench on costs. National Public Radio is restricting hiring and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s CNN is cutting jobs, as are several other media giants. Meanwhile, big tech companies including Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. are dismissing thousands of workers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out