 LIC says its office in Bangladesh to remain closed till August 7 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LIC says its office in Bangladesh to remain closed till August 7

PTI |
Aug 05, 2024 09:41 PM IST

Bangladesh crisis: The government of Bangladesh has declared a curfew for 3 days from August 05, 2024, to August 07, 2024, LIC said.

Public sector LIC on Monday said its office in Bangladesh will remain closed till August 7.

Bangladesh crisis: A policeman aims his weapon at protesters during a curfew imposed following violence during protests against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.(AP)
Bangladesh crisis: A policeman aims his weapon at protesters during a curfew imposed following violence during protests against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.(AP)

Over 100 people were killed in the last two days in fierce clashes between security forces personnel and anti-government protesters in different parts of Bangladesh, according to reports from Dhaka.

Read more: Magnificent 7 loses $1 trillion as Apple, Nvidia stocks see worst days since 2020: Top points on US market crash

In a regulatory filing, LIC said, "The office of LIC of Bangladesh Ltd will remain closed during the period from August 05, 2024 to August 07, 2024, due to the prevailing socio-political situation in Bangladesh."

The government of Bangladesh has declared a curfew for 3 days from August 05, 2024, to August 07, 2024, LIC said.

Read more: US trading brokerages face disruption amid big market crash: Which are affected?

The students' protests in Bangladesh started last month against a controversial job quota scheme. The protests now have turned into an anti-government agitation.

Shares of LIC closed at 1,110, down 6.10 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.

The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.

See more

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / LIC says its office in Bangladesh to remain closed till August 7
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On