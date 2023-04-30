Bank holidays in May: Branches will not open on these 12 days. Check full list

According to the Reserve Bank of India, there will be a total of 12 bank holidays in May. Branches will be non-functional on account of festivals, important days, Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays. It is to be noted, however, that some festivals/important days are specific only to certain states. In such a case, therefore, banks will not open in that state or region.

In case of regional festivals, banks only in that particular region will remain closed (Pradeep Gaur/Mint. Image for representational purpose)

RBI, the country's central bank, categories bank holidays as ‘national’ and ‘regional.’ Under the former category, branches across the country are closed. Also, even on non-working days, online financial services remain functional as usual.

Bank holidays in May:

S No. Date Day Reason Regional Office 1. May 1 Monday Maharashtra Day/May Day Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram 2. May 2 Tuesday Municipal Corporation Elections Shimla 3. May 5 Friday Buddha Purnima Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar 4. May 7 Sunday Sunday Everywhere 5. May 9 Tuesday Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary Kolkata 6. May 13 Saturday Second Saturday Everywhere 7. May 14 Sunday Sunday Everywhere 8. May 16 Tuesday State Day (Sikkim) Gangtok 9. May 21 Sunday Sunday Everywhere 10. May 22 Monday Maharana Pratap Jayanti Shimla 11. May 27 Saturday Fourth Saturday Everywhere 12. May 28 Sunday Sunday Everywhere

