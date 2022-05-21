BJP leaders 'thank' PM Modi for excise duty cut on fuel; Oppn says ‘jumlas’

While the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday hailed its move to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Opposition asked the Centre not to “befool people”.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government has reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel against the backdrop of inflation. The excise duty on petrol was reduced by ₹8 per litre and diesel by ₹6.

The excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of ₹9.5 a litre on petrol and ₹7 a litre in diesel after taking into account its impact on other levies.

The decision to give a ₹200 subsidy per cylinder to beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme was also highlighted by the prime minister.

Here are political reactions after petrol and diesel prices cut:

BJP leaders praise government:

> “It is always people first for us! Today's decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to our citizens and further 'Ease of Living',” Modi tweeted.

"Ujjwala Yojana has helped crores of Indians, especially women. Today's decision on Ujjwala subsidy will greatly ease family budgets," he said.

> "Many thanks to Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji as he has proven how committed he is to the welfare of the common man once again today, as the excise duty on Petrol by Rs.8/litre and on Diesel by Rs.6/litre has been slashed, ensuring benefit to everyone," BJP national president JP Nadda tweeted.

> "I want to highlight the fact despite this 2nd reduction in central excise, price of petrol & diesel in states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand & Kerala remain around ₹10-15 higher than in BJP-ruled states," oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

> "Modi Sarkar Is Listening! Thank you PM @NarendraModi ji for the slew of measures to bring relief to all sections of the society. Central excise duty cut on Petrol & Diesel is a major step towards easing prices," said commerce minister Piyush Goyal.

> "The reduction in prices of petrol and diesel will give huge relief to the common people. My heartfelt thanks to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and FM Smt @nsitharaman ji for the significant decisions that reflect our Govt's unwavering commitment to welfare of all," minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted.

> “Big : Petrol to reduce by ₹9.5/litre & Diesel by ₹7/litre. Thank you Hon PM @narendramodi ji & Union FM @nsitharaman ji for reducing central excise duty by ₹8/litre on petrol & ₹6/litre on diesel. Union Government to share ₹1 lakh crore burden every year,” said Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

> “Sab Ka Vikas in letter & spirit! The slew of measures announced by the Finance Minister to reduce the excise duty on petrol/diesel + subsidy to 9 crore people, are in line with PM @narendramodi Ji’s sustained focus on expanding the safety net for the Aam Aadmi & the poor," aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted.

"I thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji on behalf of Karnataka for reducing central excise duty by ₹8/litre on petrol & ₹6/litre on diesel & FM @nsitharaman Ji for a subsidy of RS 200 per gas cylinder. The subsidy will be given up to 12 cylinders to over nine crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. This measure will be a huge boon to our women folk. Our government is 'of the people' & 'for the people',” Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai tweeted.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre in public interest has reduced the excise duty by ₹8 per litre on petrol, and by ₹6 per litre on diesel… This decision, which is dedicated to public welfare, will benefit all sections of society in an equal manner. Thank you prime minister,” Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

Opposition says not enough:

“Due to the continuous protests by the Congress against inflation across the country and the pressure of public awareness campaign against the inflation decided in Navsankalp Shivir, Udaipur, the central government today had to decide to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel,” Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

> "Dear FM, Today price of Petrol is ₹105.41/litre. U say price will be reduced by ₹9.50. On 21st March,2022 i.e 60 days ago, Price of Petrol was ₹95.41/litre. In 60 days, U increased the price of Petrol by ₹10/litre & now reduced it by ₹9.50/litre. Don’t befool people!" Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

“Dear FM, In May 2014, Excise Duty on Diesel = ₹3.56/Litre. On 21st May, 2022, Excise Duty on Diesel = Rs21.80/Litre. U reduced it by ₹6 now. U increased Excise on Diesel by ₹18.24/litre and now reduced it by ₹6/litre. It is still ₹15.80 V/S ₹3.56 during Congress.”

“Dear FM, Nation doesn’t need jugglery of figures to dupe the people, Nation doesn’t need “Jumlas”, Nation needs roll back of Excise on #Petrol & @Diesel to May 2014 levels of ₹9.48/Litre on Petrol & ₹3.56/Litre on Diesel. Stop deceiving, Show the courage to give relief.”

> Excise duty over 8 years on Petrol has been increased by 531% & Diesel by 206%; ₹26 Lac Crore looted from public! Over past 2 months petrol has been increased by ₹10& today reduced by ₹9.50. Today’s cut in excise duty does not even qualify as “band-aid” but mere chicanery!" Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill tweeted.

> "Two months ago, the excise duty on petrol was hiked by ₹18.42 per litre and today, it has been reduced by ₹8, while the duty on diesel was increased by ₹18.24 per litre and now it has been brought down by ₹6. It is not good to make drastic hikes and then provide minimal reduction," Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

> “Here we go, the arrogance of those in power will never withstand the anger of the people. Forced to bow to the demand of the people. Cut in central excise duty and a subsidy on gas cylinder for Ujwala labhartis,” Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

> “It's not good enough as the central government increased prices of petrol and diesel by ₹10 recently. The central government still has the flexibility to reduce excise duty more instead of pressuring the states (to reduce VAT) as state's finances are mostly in difficulty,” TMC MP Saugata Roy.

