LPG cylinder prices hiked for fourth time in a month. Check latest rates here

The price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders was increased by ₹25 on Monday, the fourth time in a month. A domestic gas cylinder will now cost ₹819 in Delhi while people in Kolkata will have to spend as much as ₹845 on it.

In Mumbai, the 14.2 kg LPG cylinder was priced at ₹819 and it was selling at ₹835 and ₹822 in Chennai and Bengaluru respectively. The rates were earlier revised by ₹25 on February 4, ₹50 on February 15 and then again by ₹25 on February 25.

While the prices had remained unchanged in January, the price of domestic cylinders was increased by ₹100 each in December. National oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL and HPCL had then increased the price by ₹50 twice. The latest revision translates into a ₹225 hike in the cooking gas prices within four months.

The hike comes in line with the rising prices of petrol and diesel that were increased 16 times in February, with the fuel crossing ₹100-level in several cities. The government has attributed the spike to production cuts in the global market. The government had increased the taxes on fuel following the drop of global crude oil rates to a two-decade low due to the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic in April last year.

Opposition parties continued to slam the government over the spike which they have said is hurting the common man. “LPG cylinder prices rose again. Modi government's options for the public - Close the business, Burn stove, Eat Joomla!” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON