LPG gets costlier by ₹25, one cylinder to cost ₹794 in Delhi
The prices of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic gas cylinders increased again on Thursday by ₹25 per cylinder. A 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will now cost ₹794 in the national capital in contrast to the previous price of ₹769.
This rise in the prices of the LPG gas cylinders comes for the third time this month. Earlier, the cost of the domestic gas cylinders was increased by ₹25 on February 4 and then by ₹50 on February 15.
The new price of the LPG gas cylinders in Kolkata is now ₹820, increased from ₹795. In Mumbai, the cylinders will now cost ₹794 as against ₹769, in Chennai, it will cost ₹810 as against ₹785, and in Hyderabad, it will be ₹846.50 against the previous price of ₹821.50.
The LPG domestic gas cylinders have witnessed a hike of ₹200 in three months. In December last year, the price of the domestic cylinders rose by ₹100 each while there was no change in the prices in January.
Thie LPG price hike comes in the backdrop of rising petrol and diesel prices. The Modi government has been immensely criticised for not reducing the high taxes levied on the fuel that is driving the retail cost to touch peaks as the global crude oil rates rebound.
The government had increased the taxes on fuel when the global crude oil rates had plunged to a two-decade low due to the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic in April last year. The opposition parties have been protesting against the recent fuel price hike.
